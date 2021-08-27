Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
Edelweiss Fund invests $70 mn in Jindal group firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund III has invested Rs 500 crore ($70mn) in one of the  promoter holding entities of Jindal...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...