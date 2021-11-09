Edelweiss AMC ropes in Navis Capital Partners\' Ashish Agarwal as managing partner

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd (Edelweiss AMC) has appointed Ashish Agarwal as managing partner for private equity in its alternative investment funds (AIF) team.

Prior to this, Agarwal worked for more than a decade with private equity firm Navis Capital Partners, Edelweiss AMC said in a statement. Agarwal has been a fund manager at Navis Jockey Fund, an India-focussed Asian public equities fund, since 2015. He has worked across private equity and public equity funds and mid-market transactions in India, Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia, the firm said.

Radhika Gupta, managing director and CEO, Edelweiss AMC, said that the firm's AIF business focussed on correlated ideas that complement traditional investments.

"Ashish’s addition to our team will allow us to capitalize on this multi-decade trend through our upcoming fund in private equity space," added Gupta.

The proposed fund will invest in market leaders with strong unit economics in sunrise sectors and take advantage of the attractive valuations many of these businesses trade at today.

Nalin Moniz, CIO-alternative equity, Edelweiss AMC, noted that its AIF funds have a consistent track record and are gaining in size so it is important to add more talent to this team.

"Ashish’s two decades of investing and operational experience across various sectors and geographies will also add strength to our Alternative Investment Funds business," added Moniz.

Edelweiss AMC currently has an 18-member equity investment team managing money across long only equities, hybrids, and alternatives. The equity assets under management (AUM) across these strategies has grown 2x in the last two years, it said.

Edelweiss Group provides an array of financial products and services to corporations, institutions, and individuals. The group offers businesses in sectors including wealth management, capital markets, retail credit, small and medium enterprises (SME) and business loans, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), and life and general insurance.