Ed-tech startup SoME raises angel funding

School of Meaningful Experiences Pvt. Ltd (SoME), a skills and learning development focussed education-technology startup, has raised capital as part of its angel funding round.

The round has been led by Uday Singh, the former group CEO of SIS Group Enterprises. Singh is currently the co-founder of the blue-collar workforce management platform Better Place.

The Bengaluru-based company said in a statement it will use the funds for its operational expansion and acquiring talent to improve its services. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

SoME was founded by Rakesh Godhwani in 2018, who is an alumnus of IIM-Bangalore and Cardiff Metropolitan University. He has worked with several non-profits and educational institutions, including IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Udaipur. He has also worked with companies including Wipro, Intel and Qualcomm.

SoME says it helps students and young professionals enhance various skills including ones related to leadership, scientific and creative thinking. It primarily focusses on students and professionals between the ages of 13 and 30. Some of the programmes it offers include leadership-oriented conventions, summer camps and debating championships.

“To make our courses more user-friendly and ensure they don’t eat into our participants’ hectic schedules, our programmes are offered online and after school, college and office hours. This system enables our learners to enjoy learning at their time and pace,” Godhwani said.

Separately, Singh said he was confident of his bet on SoME because of its focus on both communications and skill-building.

Early-stage deals in the ed-tech segment

SoME is among the several startups in the education technology space that have received attention from investors in recent months. While heavily funded companies like Byju’s and Unacademy have made aggressive moves to corner large sections of the market, companies such as SoME are looking to carve out niches for themselves.

On Monday, regional language-based Pariksha announced that it has raised an undisclosed sum as part of an extension of its pre-Series A round. The round was led by INSEAD Angels, with participation from high-profile investors including Nikhil Vora and Swati Mehra of Sixth Sense, Temasek India director Saahil Bhatia and Bain principal Sitanshu Shah.

Also this month, venture capital firms Matrix Partners and SAIF Partners invested $4 million (Rs 30 crore) in ed-tech platform Camp K12.

In January, growth-stage investor Iron Pillar led a Rs 60-crore (around $8.3 million) Series B round in Testbook, which operates a platform focused on government examination preparations.