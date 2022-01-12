Easy to Pitch raises funds led by Venture Catalysts, others

Easy to Pitch, a pitching solution startup, has raised Rs 1 crore in its pre-seed funding round led by Venture Catalysts, with participation from JPIN Venture Catalysts UK, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said it plans to utilise the funds in its new SaaS (software as a service)-based product.

Easy to Pitch said it will be integrated with the Venture Catalyst Group as part of the fundraising round to meet the needs of businesses seeking to raise capital.

“Our alliance with Venture Catalysts is not just an investment but a strategic association for our growth plans. This association would majorly help us expand our domain and serve entrepreneurs globally with our SaaS platform. Our ideal goal is to be the one-stop solution for entrepreneurs throughout their investment journey and make their pitch ready,” said Priyanka Madnani, Founder of Easy to Pitch.

Easy to Pitch Networks Pvt Ltd was founded in 2019 by Madnani and Nikhil Parmar. The company provides customised services to meet the different demands of the founders. It assists them in the creation of pitch decks, investment decks, company plans, and financial appraisals, among others.

Regarding future plans, the company said that it plans to build a SaaS-based platform that enables entrepreneurs and companies. It is a subscription-based business model that assists founders at various stages. It provides customers with ready-to-use templates for producing beautiful pitch decks, as well as access to Easy to Pitch's professional review process. The company claims that over 5,000 startups have benefited from its services, and over 7,000 business and investment decks have been assessed.

The company said it is expected to reach a turnover of Rs 2 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22, with a 100% year-on-year growth.