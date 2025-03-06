Early-stage VC firm Arkam Ventures seeks offshore investor for second fund

Premium
Early-stage venture capital firm Arkam Ventures, founded by former executives from Helion Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital, is in talks with an offshore investor to support its second fund, Unitary Fund II, which was launched in June 2023. For its second investment vehicle, the Bengaluru-based VC firm is targeting a corpus ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.