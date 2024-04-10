Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

Premium
Early-stage venture capital firm Endiya Partners, which counts startups such as Darwinbox, Cult.fit, Kissht and Ekincare among its portfolio companies, has tapped another institutional investor for its new investment vehicle--Endiya Partners Fund III. For its third investment vehicle, the VC firm, which invests in software-as-a-service, deep-tech and healthcare startups, has added ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.