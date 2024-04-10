facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 10 Apr 2024
Premium
Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund
Sateesh Andra, managing director, Endiya Partners

Early-stage venture capital firm Endiya Partners, which counts startups such as Darwinbox, Cult.fit, Kissht and Ekincare among its portfolio companies, has tapped another institutional investor for its new investment vehicle--Endiya Partners Fund III.    For its third investment vehicle, the VC firm, which invests in software-as-a-service, deep-tech and healthcare startups, has added ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures raises $60 mn for maiden fund

Finance

Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures raises $60 mn for maiden fund

Premium
Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

Finance

Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

Pro
Exclusive: Affirma Capital raising maiden India private equity fund, gets LP cheque

Finance

Exclusive: Affirma Capital raising maiden India private equity fund, gets LP cheque

Premium
Bain Capital logs off from another India bet with tepid returns

Finance

Bain Capital logs off from another India bet with tepid returns

IndusInd Bank promoters to acquire 60% of Invesco's India arm

Finance

IndusInd Bank promoters to acquire 60% of Invesco's India arm

Law firm Khaitan & Co appoints Digant Popat as partner

Finance

Law firm Khaitan & Co appoints Digant Popat as partner

Advertisement