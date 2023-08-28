Early-stage startups HeyoPhone, Rupid, Upraised raise funding

Social networking application HeyoPhone, fintech platform Rupid and HRtech startup Upraised have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

HeyoPhone

Social networking application HeyoPhone has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.13 crore) in a funding round from angel investors like Aakash Chaudhry, the co-founder of Aakash Educational Services along with Lenskart’s co-founder Amit Chaudhary and Busy Accounting’s co-founder Dinesh Gupta.

Founded by Ankit Jain and Pratik Jain in 2023, HeyoPhone is a social networking app focused towards the small and medium enterprises community. The application allows businesses to connect with their clientele through a unified, smart number. With HeyoPhone, business owners can manage all their communication requirements, including calls and WhatsApp interactions, via a single platform.

"We have reached half a million downloads and 100000+ KYCs in 6 months and our sights are set on reaching a million small businesses in India within the next 3-5 years,” said Rimjhim Ray, chief marketing officer, HeyoPhone.

Hyderabad-based Rupid has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from WeFounderCircle’s accelerator program EvolveX.

Pedalstart and Beej Network also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the funds to develop its technology stack as well as for client acquisition.

Founded by Gowtham Alluri, Karishma Chowdary and PC Varma in 2022, Rupid is a fintech startup that partners with companies to provide employees with instant access to their earned salaries. Through Rupid, employees at partner companies can log in, review their accumulated income, and withdraw a portion of their salary corresponding to the days they have worked.

"The infusion of capital from this funding round will allow Rupid to use the best in technology and the client acquisition capabilities," said Alluri.

HRtech startup Upraised has secured Rs 25 lakh in a funding round from UK-based Pontaq VC, which was facilitated by Next Generation Incubation Scheme by Software Technology Park of India (NGIS-STPI).



The startup plans to use the funding to enter into the US and UK markets, upgrading its technology stack, hiring talent and marketing.



Founded by Debarya Dutta, Upraised is an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled HRtech startup. It is a platform that uses cognitive and aptitude assessments to align candidates with suitable job roles. The platform's machine learning algorithm assigns candidates to projects that match their strengths.



Prior to this, the company had received funding from the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), an initiative by BITS Pilani and the Nidhi entrepreneurship-in-residence (EIR) grant from the department of science and technology (DST), Govt of India through IIM-Udaipur Incubation Centre.

