Early-stage startups ReDesyn, Just Learn, ToolJet raise funding

Navneeth PK, founder, ToolJet

Influencer economy platform ReDesyn, edtech startup Just Learn and software firm ToolJet have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

ReDesyn, a platform that helps digital content creators monetize their audience, has raised Rs 3.5 crore ($426,584) in a funding round led by early-stage investor Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF).

The round also saw participation from singer Sukhbir Singh.



The fresh funding will be used to improve the technology stack of ReDesyn, diversify product offerings, expand user base and onboard new creators.



Founded by Shikhar Vaidya, ReDesyn provides a platform for creators and influencers to connect and thus monetize their communities by selling brands, merchandise and services through the creator’s e-commerce store on the platform.

Meanwhile, the Real Time Angel Fund is a sector agnostic fund with a focus on sectors such as healthtech, fintech, agritech, personal care, artificial intelligence, SaaS and consumer technology. It also provides networking support to startups with tech expertise and global business connections.



RTAF which counts startups like online marketplace MyMandi and SaaS platform TransportSimple as part of its portfolio, announced last month an upsize of its maiden fund by more than 5x to Rs 510 crore from an initial plan of Rs 100 crore.

Just Rojgar Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which operates edtech startup Just Learn, has raised pre-Series A funding of $198,330 (Rs 1.63 crore) from Kuwait-based investors at a valuation of $12.2 million (around Rs 100 crore).

The fresh proceeds will be deployed for expanding their course offerings, hiring talent, developing its technology stack and thus expand its operations as well.

Founded by Abhishek Chola, Just Learn is an edtech and skilling startup that offers 1500 certificate courses in 150 domains with 1000 empanelled trainers.

It plans to start its operations in Kuwait and other gulf cooperation council (GCC) countries to offer training and skilling solutions, virtual reality (VR) and metaverse in oil and gas sector, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors and VR courses for schools and universities.



ToolJet



ToolJet, an open-source low-code software for building internal tools for developers, has secured an undisclosed amount in a funding round from M12, Microsoft’s venture fund and GitHub.



The startup will use the funding to expand its workforce and develop artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within the platform.



Founded in April 2021 by Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, ToolJet’s technology enables companies to build their internal tools with minimum engineering effort. The startup claims to work with close to 20,000 stars and 350 contributors on GitHub. It allows customers to enhance the platform's capabilities by integrating JavaScript-based plugins, enabling possibilities for customization and extensibility.



Prior to ToolJet, Navaneeth co-founded MobioPush which was acqui-hired by Freshworks in 2015. The startup has previously raised $6.1 million from Nexus Venture Partners, Ratio Ventures, Better Capital, January Capital and angel investors.

