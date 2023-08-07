Early-stage startups Qoruz, Expertrons raise funding

(L-R): Prabakaran B and Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar, co-founders, Qoruz

Influencer marketing platform Qoruz and upskilling firm Expertrons have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Bengaluru-based Qoruz has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from a host of investors including Dexter Angels and angel investors like IIM Indore and Ideotic Media, among others.

The startup will use the fresh funds to scale up its influencer marketing opportunities for brands and agencies across network.

Founded by Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar and Prabakaran B in 2016, Qoruz is an influencer marketing platform that acts as a search engine for content creators and claims to work with 600 brands monthly. It claims to have 4 lakh creators in its database and states to have clocked an annual revenue of Rs 34 crore.



Expertrons

Upskilling platform Expertrons has raised an undisclosed amount in a strategic funding round led by Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.

The round also saw participation from the Echjay Family office, Amar Ujala and existing investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studio, Venture Catalysts and Ah Ventures, among others.



The proceeds will be deployed for product development, search engine optimisation (SEO) initiatives and overall growth



Additionally, Expertrons also announced acqui-hiring of another upskilling startup Foxmula. The financial details of the transaction were however not disclosed.



Founded in 2019 by Jatin Solanki and Vivek Gupta, Expertrons offers upskilling programs in collaboration with institutes like IIT Guwahati, All India Management Association, the State University of New York and NIT Patna, along with job-oriented programs in association with companies like Kotak Mahindra and Delhivery.



Its patent-pending videobot technology platform connects users with 7500 experts from companies like Amazon, Accenture, TCS and others thus allowing its users access to the experts’ real-life career experiences and strategies for cracking top jobs, internships, and business schools.

“The content strategy will enable career experiences of experts on Expertrons to reach a wider audience. Shine's user base is ideal for Expertrons, making career success a reality for professionals," said Jatin Solanki, co-founder, Expertrons.

