Early-stage startups InsideFPV, OfficeBanao, Luzo raise funding

Tushar Mittal, founder and chief executive officer, OfficeBanao

Drone maker InsideFPV, spas and aesthetic clinics marketplace Luzo and workspace interior firm OfficeBanao have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Drone Manufacturer InsideFPV has raised $333,505 (Rs 2.75 crore) in a seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The Surat-based startup will use the funding for product development, research and marketing.

Founded in 2020 by Arth Chowdhary and Deyvant Bhardwaj, InsideFPV is a drone maker which targets to penetrate the consumer drone space, agricultural and defence space in the coming quarters. Recently InsideFPV drones have been procured by the Indian Army as well.

"In the consumer sector, we aim to provide drones that bring convenience to people's lives. We are the first firm in India to offer plug-and-fly first-person view (FPV) drones. We have also created drones with enhanced sensors and imaging capabilities for agricultural and military uses,” said Bhardwaj, co-founder, InsideFPV.

Premium salons, spas and aesthetic clinics marketplace Luzo has raised $250,000 (Rs 2.06 crore) as a part of its pre-seed funding round led by100X.VC, with participation from angel investors like Yash Kotak (Jumper.ai) and Kabir Kulkarni, among others.

The startup plans to use fresh funds to onboard more partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities. Additionally, it will deploy the capital to improve its technology platform.

Founded in 2022, Luzo offers a curated collection of premium salons and spas and has attempted to bridge the technological gap between customers and beauty service providers, It claims to have booked and served over 4,000 appointments, with 74% returning customers.

It counts brands like Mama Earth-owned BBLUNT, Times Group-owned Femina Flaunt, spa chain Tattva Spas and Jean Claude Biguine Paris as part of its client portfolio.

Workspace interior firm OfficeBanao has raised an undisclosed amount in an angel investment round from Ajit Mohan (Hotstar), Ramesh Nair and Apurva Chamaria (Google India).

The investment comes a couple of months after the Gururgam-based startup secured $6 million from Lightspeed as part of a seed funding exercise.

With the additional funding, OfficeBanao plans to improve its technology-driven platform, accelerate product development, and expand its workforce.

Founded in 2022 by Tushar Mittal, Akshya Kumar and Divyanshu Sharma, OfficeBanao is a platform for designers, architects, contractors, office furniture and material suppliers providing an entire array of commercial interiors. It claims to have a presence across 15 cities in India.

“With the combined support of these investments, the recent partnership with Lightspeed we aim to accelerate growth and to meet the increasing demand for workspace interior solutions,” said Mittal, founder and chief executive officer, OfficeBanao.

