Early-stage startups Flipspaces, Mappls Kogo, GoodGudi raise funding

Raj K. Gopalakrishnan and Praveer Kochhar, co-founders, Mappls Kogo

Interior design firm Flipspaces, consumer goods markeplace GoodGudi and traveltech startup

Mappls Kogo have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.



Flipspaces

Flipspaces has secured $4 million (Rs 33.1 crore) as a part of its pre-Series B funding round led by Prashasta Seth, the former chief executive officer of IIFL AMC.

The round also saw participation from Flipspaces’ existing backers along with undisclosed family offices.



The firm plans to use the fresh funds for expansion, scale-up technology stack and global supply chain.

Flipspaces was founded in 2015 by Kunal Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma, Prafful Sahu and Ritesh Ranjan.



It offers a full-stack solution for the design and building of commercial spaces. It also has a global supply chain platform for interior products and services.



“We’ve seen growth in the US market combined with good India numbers. Basis this, we aim to improve our tech to enable processes at scale and double down on building on our supply chain capability to serve globally,” said Kunal Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, Flipspaces.

Mappls Kogo



Mappls Kogo has raised $1.08 million (Rs 9 crore) in an undisclosed funding round from listed digital maps company MapMyIndia.

This is the second investment from MapMyIndia. It had previously invested Rs 10 crore in the startup in 2022.

Founded by Raj K. Gopalakrishnan and Praveer Kochhar in 2020, Mappls Kogo is an AI-based platform that helps users with expert recommendations generated by AI and save money in the process.



The startup has collaborated with brands such as KTM, TVS, Jawa, and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and claims to have a user base of 2 million.

GoodGudi



GoodGudi has secured an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by AC Ventures.

The round also saw participation from April ventures, undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and angel investors like Kunal Shah (Cred), and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Koo) amongst others.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed to set up the startup’s offline retail presence across India.

Founded by Anurag Gupta and Sagar Yarnalkar, GoodGudi is a retail chain that offers household and consumer goods including home utility, travel accessories, gifting, fashion accessories, personal care, kitchenware, stationery, kids, and toys.

