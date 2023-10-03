Early-stage startups Cube Club, Roopya raise funding

(L-R): Raman Vig and Sudipta K Ghosh, co-founders, Roopya

Fitness brand Cube Club and fintech startup Roopya have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Cube Club has raised $1.1 million (Rs 9.1 crore) in a seed funding round from Salgaocar family office, Rajiv Sahney of New Vernon Capital, Dream11’s founder Harsh Jain and Everest Fleet’s founder Siddharth Ladsariya.

The firm has also launched its social fitness network, Dopamine.

Founded by Pratik Agarwal, Siddhesh Ghuge, and Yash Thakur, Dopamine uses artificial intelligence to deliver personalised workout recommendations, track progress, and offer insights to users, thus improving the effectiveness of the regime.

"Dopamine's AI-driven features will serve as a source for fitness enthusiasts, offering tailored guidance and motivation at every step," said Thakur, co-founder and chief technical officer, Dopamine.

Roopya has secured $611,828 (Rs 5.09 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC.

The round also saw participation from KRS Jamwal of Tata Industries, Vishal Khare of Snyk and Shavdia Ventures, among others.

The startup plans to use the fresh funds to develop its technological infrastructure in order to cover more products and analytics layers.

It also plans to deploy the capital to invest in building a data infrastructure for lenders and loan service providers (LSPs).

Founded by Raman Vig and Sudipta K Ghosh, Roopya is a platform which helps lenders and LSPs get access to lending infrastructure and risk analytics on SaaS.

“We have built a client base over the years and intend to utilize the funding to expand and enhance our product offerings to service our customers better,” said Ghosh.

