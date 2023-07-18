Early-stage startups Bureau, Factors.ai raise funding

In 2021, the startup raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Quona Capital, with participation from Commerce Ventures, Okta Identity, Mark Britto (ex-Paypal), and Bobby Mehta (ex-Transunion). The startup has cumulatively raised $20.5 million to date.



Additionally, Bureau also completed the acquisition of inVOID, a YC-backed identity verification startup. It intends to leverage this to improve its global coverage, widen its intellectual property (IP) scope and broaden its tech stack.



Founded in 2020 by Ranjan Reddy, Bureau is an identity verification platform for fraud prevention and compliance management. The company claims to serve customers across banking, fintech, insurance, the gig economy, and real money gaming among others. Additionally, it claims its revenues have grown 6x in the last 12 months. The company has not disclosed its exact revenue numbers.



Factors.ai



Business-to-business (B2B) focused analytics startup Factors.ai has raised $3.6 million (Rs 29.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Emergent Ventures.



Angel investors such as Kris Rudeegraap (Sendoso), Deepak Anchala and Sanjay Kini (6Sense), Krish Mantripragada (Seismic), Arjun Pillai (Zoominfo) and Vetri Vellore (Ally.io), also participated in the round.



The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its go-to-market teams, including Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success, as well as utilise it for product development.



Factors.ai helps B2B marketing teams to make sense of their customer data as the platform uses AI to understand and highlight anomalies in data as well as provide actionable insights that will lead to immediate impact.



“With our solutions, we aim to facilitate efficient pipeline growth, bridging the gap between sales and marketing, and delivering value to our customers. Looking ahead, we plan to achieve profitability and expand our customer base," said Srikrishna Swaminathan, co-founder and chief executive officer, Factors.ai