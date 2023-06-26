AvatarLife, two others raise early-stage funding

Gaurav Gupta, Sushant Chandrasekar and Vishal Sultane of AvatarLife

Gaming platform AvatarLife, healthcare startup Karma Primary Healthcare and beverage maker Barbrew Beverages have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.



AvatarLife

Metaverse-based gaming company AvatarLife has secured $1.5 million (Rs 12.3 crore) in a seed funding round from Info Edge Ventures.

The startup, operated by Gamingverse Pvt Ltd, will use the funding for product development, community building and hiring talent.

Founded in 2022 by Sushant Chandrasekar and Gaurav Gupta, AvatarLife is a metaverse-first gaming platform. It offers single-player, multiplayer and play-to-earn skill-based games in its virtual world.

It also allows other creators to develop and operate games on its platform. The company is also developing mobile-friendly 3D products to target Indian users.

The AvatarLife virtual world, the company’s first platform, currently offers 25 games across 3 operators and has a community of 5000 members.

“We are transitioning from a 2D internet living on our screens to a 3D space present inside our screens. This will require changes in user experience and ultimately, product development. We will continue to invest in building the technology in-house,” said Gupta.

Healthtech startup Karma Primary Healthcare has raised an undisclosed amount in a Series A funding round from a consortium of investors including Innospark Ventures, 1Crowd, Innovative Directions, Aanshi LLP and Social Innovation Circle, among others.

The Hyderabad-based startup will deploy the proceeds for product development, developing referral programs and adding new revenue streams.

Founded by Jagdeep Gambhir, Karma Primary Healthcare is a rural-area-focused healthcare startup that provides real-time online video consultations and delivers healthcare to users via its facility-based, paramedic-assisted clinics. These clinics provide clinical treatment, medicines and diagnostics and partner with other public health organizations for disease-specific programs like Covid, diabetes and others.

“Through the last 8 years, we at Karma deliver primary healthcare to rural India. We look to expand our clinic footprint to 80 clinics in 7 states. We also look to create linkages with secondary and tertiary players,” said Gambhir, founder and chief executive officer, Karma Primary Healthcare.

Barbrew Beverages



Beverage maker Barbrew Beverages has secured $500,000 in a funding round from early-stage investor ah! Ventures.

Founded by Ruchi Gupta and Gaurav Sharma, Barbrew Beverages is a company that makes hard seltzers. Its product Barneys Hard Seltzers is an alternative to other alcoholic drinks positioned for health-conscious individuals.

“We see hard seltzers as the future of the beverage industry in India. The RTD (Ready to Drink) culture is growing across the world. Barneys is not aiming to compete with beer, breezer or cocktails but rather offers drinkers an alternative.” said Gupta and Sharma, co-founders of Barbrew Beverages.

