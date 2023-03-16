Early-stage investor taps former StoveKraft exec for key role

Premium Rajiv Mehta, general partner, Athera Venture Partners

An early-stage venture capital firm, which is a backer of about 60 Indian tech-driven startups, including listed insurtech player PolicyBazaar, has announced the appointment of a consumer industry veteran, for a key managerial position. Former head of appliances division at Sequoia-backed listed appliances player StoveKraft, Rajiv Mehta has been appointed as ......