Early-stage startup funding activity in India loses momentum in Q2

Premium
Early-stage startup funding activity in India appears to have lost steam in the second quarter of 2025, from April through June, despite a strong start to the year, according to a VCCircle analysis. The total number of early-stage transactions–angel, pre-seed, seed and pre-Series A–fell during the three months through June 30 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.