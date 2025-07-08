Early-stage startup funding activity in India loses momentum in Q2

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Early-stage startup funding activity in India appears to have lost steam in the second quarter of 2025, from April through June, despite a strong start to the year, according to a VCCircle analysis. The total number of early-stage transactions–angel, pre-seed, seed and pre-Series A–fell during the three months through June 30 ......