Early-stage startups RevSure, TradingLeagues, others raise funding

(L-R): Harsh Agarwal and Raghu Kumar, co-founders of TradingLeagues

Artificial intelligence-based startup RevSure.AI, fantasy gaming startup TradingLeagues, workforce analytics software company We360.ai, EV motor and controller solutions provider Attron Automotive and healthy food brand WickedGud have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Sales and marketing-focused AI startup RevSure.AI has secured $10 million (Rs 82.5 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Neotribe Ventures and Innovation Endeavors.The round also saw participation from Operator Collective and Correlation Ventures.

The company will use the fresh capital for product development, hiring and customer acquisition.

Founded in 2021 by Deepinder Singh Dhingra, RevSure.AI provides business-to-business companies with insight into pipeline generation health and how to prioritize marketing investments. It counts companies like BigID, Zeotap, and SnapLogic amongst others as part of its client portfolio.



“Pipeline health is the missing link in driving predictable and profitable revenue growth which is critical in the current economic climate, adding AI-based predictive insights into pipeline effectiveness and health will allow companies to focus on predictability for outcomes, acceleration to revenue and effectiveness or quality and efficiency,” said Dhingra.

Fantasy gaming-based startup TradingLeagues has raised $3.5 million (Rs 28.8 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Leo Capital.

The round also saw participation from the Jeejeebhoy Family Office and the family office of KP Balaraj (co-founder of Sequoia India/PeakXV and Westbridge Capital).

The Bengaluru-based startup will deploy the proceeds for product development and user acquisition.

Founded by Raghu Kumar and Harsh Agarwal, TradingLeagues enables users to experience the financial markets without a brokerage account. The platform claims to have 750,000 users and over 50 million games played since its launch.

“Our near-term goal is to make the app robust and introduce various product features, which our users have been asking for,” said Agarwal.

Workforce analytics software company We360.ai has secured $787,397 (Rs 6.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Real Time Angel Fund along with participation from their existing investors like ah! Ventures Angel Platform, SucSEED indovation fund, GSF accelerator and Hem Angels.

The startup will use the funding for product development and expansion across geographies.

Founded by Arnav Gupta, Swapnil Tripathi, Sandeep Panda and Siddharth Gupta, We360.ai enables managers, HRs and business owners to get real-time analytics of their workforce and helps in improving productivity, enabling distributed teams to work efficiently and share insights of employee's working trends.

The startup works with companies across sectors and counts organisaitons like Patanjali Research as part of its portfolio. It claims to have 5,000 registered companies and 50,000 employees using its platform.

"This fundraise will allow us to expand internationally and also leverage AI into our platform which will allow us to execute our vision of helping 1 million companies globally," said Gupta, co-founder, We360.ai.

EV motor and controller solutions provider Attron Automotive has raised $575,556 (Rs 4.75 crore) in a funding round led by Anicut Capital. The round also saw participation from Pontaq VC, Venture Catalyst and Yashovardhan Shah.

The funds will be used to set up the company’s assembly line, establishment of a prototyping facility, team expansion and research and development.

Founded by Mosam Ugemuge and Shubham Pode, Attron Automotive provides motor and controller solutions for EVs. The company's proprietary technology can be used for various applications, including automotive, defense, aviation, and agriculture.

“Post the fundraise, we have outlined a set of milestones aimed at gaining market share. We aim to acquire 10% market share in the 3 and 4-wheeler load carriers' market within the next three years,” said Ugemuge.

WickedGud



D2C brand WickedGud has raised $250,000 (Rs 2.06 crore) in a funding round from revenue-based financier GetVantage.



The capital will be used to scale up offline distribution, marketing and product development.



Founded in 2021, WickedGud produces healthy food and snack alternatives. Its product suite includes a range of healthy pasta and noodles.

It aims to achieve a 5X growth in net revenues in FY 24, as well as increase its retail footprint to 2,000 retail stores across India through its distribution partner network.



"We aim to build a robust distribution network across the country, that will drive the next phase of our growth,” said Bhuman Dani, founder and chief executive officer, WickedGud.

