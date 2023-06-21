Good Flippin' Burgers, three others bag early-stage funding

Sijo Mathew, Viren DSilva and Sid Marchant, co-founders of Good Flippin' Burgers

Quick service restaurant chain Good Flippin' Burgers, proptech firm Crib, fintech startup Navadhan Capital and virtual spiritual platform Utsav App have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Good Flippin' Burgers

Mumbai-based QSR chain Good Flippin' Burgers has raised $4 million (Rs 32.8 crore) in a Series A funding round from Tanglin Venture Partners.

The company will use the capital to expand its presence across geographies, reinforce its supply chain and develop its dining and quick service models.

Founded by Sijo Mathew, Viren DSilva and Sid Marchant in 2019, Good Flippin' Burgers currently has a total of 23 outlets with 16 stores across Mumbai and 7 in Delhi. It has a headcount of 295 employees.

"This investment will help us to expand our operations, fortify our supply chain, and bring our burgers to a wider customer base," said DSilva.

Last year, the company raised $1 million and claims to have grown 3 times in the last financial year.

Proptech startup Crib has secured $1.82 million (Rs 15 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by We Founder Circle and Rebright Partners.

The round also saw participation from a host of angel investors including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Kunal Shah (Cred), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom, ShopClues), Ravi Bhushan (BrightChamps, Housing), Ankur Aggarwal (Dunzo) along with various angel syndicates and funds like Imperier Holdings, FAAD Network, Rogue Opportunities, Sigurd Ventures, Beej Network, Dream Green Capital Venture, Supermorpheus Fund etc.

Founded in 2022 by Sunny Garg, Shaifali Jain and Archit Chauhan, Crib is a platofrm that connects landlords, tenants and entrepreneurs. For landlords, Crib offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based solution that streamlines finances and improves sales and for tenants, Crib offers a platform to explore and book properties.

“Within 12 months of launch, we have operations across 10 cities in India including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi NCR,” said Jain.

Navadhan Capital

Fintech startup Navadhan has raised $1.5 million (Rs 12.3 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by fintech-focused VC firm Varanium NexGen, along with existing investor Anicut Capital. The round also saw participation from Gemba Capital.

Navadhan plans to deploy the proceeds to develop its tech platform.

Founded by Nitin Agrawal, Vijay Haswani, Anirudh Ramakuru and Amit Biswal, Navadhan is a rural-fintech startup with an NBFC license, whose platform helps micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to secure loans from institutions like NBFCs and Banks, facilitating seamless connections.

The startup counts lenders like Ugro, Vivriti, Northern Arc, Caspian, Unitus, and TruCap, as part of its network and claims to have enrolled 2 lakh customers and disbursed over Rs 100 crore.

Earlier, Navadhan an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from Anicut, BOPA, Flowstate, and notable angels such as Prasanna Rao (Arya.ag) and Sarah Djari (Impact Fintech PE).

Virtual spiritual platform Utsav App has raised $243,709 (Rs 2 crore) in a seed funding round from India Quotient.

The startup will use the fresh funds to expand its operations across geographies and forge ties with more religious organisations.

Founded in 2021 by Sourajit Basu, Ankita De, and Prajata Samanta, Utsav App initially started as a platform for digitizing Kolkata’s Durga Puja. It is now working with more than 30 religious organizations across India. The platform provides these organizations and their devotees with a digital platform for sharing information, making online puja bookings and so on.

In 2021, the startup raised its first round of funding from 100X.VC. Additionally, the app has been funded by angel investors like Divyanshu Tambe (Mera Pashu 360) and Vikrant Gandhi.

