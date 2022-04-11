E-commerce firm YOUKRAFT racks up $10 mn from Goel family office

Youkraft Solutions Pvt Ltd, which runs e-commerce marketplace YOUKRAFT, on Monday said it has secured seed funding of $10 million (around Rs 76 crore) from Goel family office, including Manav Goel (Founder and Chief Executive Officer of YOUKRAFT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-based YOUKRAFT plans to use the fresh funds to scale with its product offerings and services.

Currently, the platform looks to strengthen its team and technological capabilities, with a focus to expand its footprint across various cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2021 by Manav Goel, YOUKRAFT helps to solve the on-ground challenges contractors face and to digitize the interiors market with technology to facilitate ease of transaction.

Their recently launched app will be an online marketplace exclusively catering to the construction and interiors industry.

The YOUKRAFT app will be released in Bengaluru.

“We seek to bridge the gaps in India’s interior and construction industry by providing a unified technology platform where homeowners, interior designers and contractors can easily obtain the best products at the best prices delivered to their doorstep," said Goel.

“Digital payments have become the norm, and several digital-first logistics partners are enabling easy shipping and fulfillment across India. Moreover, with the increasing urbanization of tier-II and III cities, the demand for quality homes and commercial spaces is on the rise,” he added.

Goel is currently transitioning from his role as the Managing Director of WOODKRAFT, where he has led the company’s growth to become one of the leading corporate interiors fit-out companies, the startup said in a statement.