Dutch impact investor Bix Capital taps returning LP for Africa, Southeast Asia fund

Premium
Bix Capital, a Dutch impact investment firm that offers debt financing to small and medium enterprises mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, is set to rope in one of the largest global financial institutions for its second investment vehicle. The Amsterdam-headquartered impact investor, which has backed 10 companies so far, is set to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.