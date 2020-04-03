Duff & Phelps elevates two India execs, 30 others as managing directors

US-based advisory and financial consulting firm Duff & Phelps has promoted 32 executives, including two from its Mumbai office, as managing directors.

The Mumbai-based executives are Sanjay Ray and Shreyansh Vora, the firm said in a statement.

Vora is part of the firm’s transaction advisory services practice and leads the India due diligence team. He has 18 years of experience in merger and acquisition advisory and has been involved in more than 200 transactions.

Two other executives in Asia were promoted; one each in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Half the executives who have been promoted are based in the US while Europe accounted for the rest.

Apart from the Mumbai-based executives, the list also includes another Indian-origin executive—Anil Singh, an Anna University graduate who leads the firm’s compliance and regulatory consulting services in Luxembourg.

In India, the firm has offices in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, apart from Mumbai. The India team includes managing directors Varun Gupta, Tarun Bhatia, Aviral Jain, Rishi Aswani and Umakanta Panigrahi, its website shows.

The firm has almost 4,000 employees in 25 countries. It offers services in the areas of portfolio valuation, corporate finance, disputes and regulatory issues, among others.

Also read: LP demand for portfolio valuation a key growth driver: Duff & Phelps