Dubai: ‘Not Just Destination for Global Capital, But Hub of Talent and Knowledge’

Dubai has long been recognized for its ambitious growth; however, the next stage of its economic journey would be fueled by a focus on productivity, partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities for investors.

Driving Growth Through Productivity and Partnerships

Mr. Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer - FDI, Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, elucidated on these factors at the recently concluded VCCircle LP Summit 2025 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Mr. Sharaf highlighted that Dubai's economic agenda, known as D33, aims to double the city’s GDP within a decade. Achieving this ambitious target, he noted, hinges on improving productivity, which is expected to contribute 60% of the projected growth. Equally vital is Dubai’s emphasis on partnerships — collaborating with global businesses and investors to unlock value across key sectors.

Among the sectors poised for growth, Mr. Sharaf underscored manufacturing as a vital pillar, with efforts underway to triple its output. Financial services, too, stand as a critical growth area, creating fresh opportunities for investors. Yet, Mr. Sharaf stressed that Dubai’s true strength lies in its people-centric approach. By fostering a high-quality living environment and nurturing talent, Dubai continues to attract skilled professionals, forming the backbone of its evolving economy.

Financial Infrastructure and Investment Ecosystem

Advertisement

Particularly for Indian family offices seeking diversification, Mr. Sharaf explained that Dubai’s financial infrastructure has matured significantly. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with its Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulatory framework and common law court system, has emerged as a trusted financial hub. Mr. Sharaf noted that the workforce at DIFC has more than doubled to over 46,000 professionals, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a trusted destination for capital deployment.

Mr. Sharaf also highlighted Dubai’s efforts to strengthen its VC and PE ecosystems, ensuring not just capital inflow but also facilitating talent and knowledge growth for businesses operating in the region. Recent public market developments have further cemented Dubai’s investment appeal. With $12 billion in recent listings in capital markets chased by $400 billion in oversubscriptions, investor confidence in the region is evident.

Real Estate and Beyond: Expanding Investment Horizons

Advertisement

Real estate remains a popular investment channel, Mr. Sharaf noted, with Indian investors emerging as the largest contributors, investing over $3 billion in 2024 alone. He observed that this capital is spread across both residential and commercial segments, with strong transaction growth fueled by Dubai’s transparent and regulated environment. Hospitality has seen similar momentum, with rising occupancy rates and average daily rates despite new supply entering the market.

Beyond real estate, Mr. Sharaf highlighted Dubai’s growing focus on manufacturing — particularly advanced, automated production — and distribution, with UAE’s trade agreements lowering costs for businesses expanding into global markets. Additionally, Dubai’s commitment to sustainability has seen its energy grid increasingly powered by solar, which Mr. Sharaf explained will reach 30% by 2030, reducing operational costs for manufacturers.

Advertisement

A Thriving Hub for Talent and Quality Living

Mr. Sharaf closed by reflecting on Dubai’s quality of life, a crucial factor in attracting both talent and investment. With over 190 nationalities calling Dubai home, he emphasized that the city continues to invest heavily in security, stability, and inclusivity. For the Indian community, which represents about 35% of Dubai’s population, Mr. Sharaf highlighted the growth of high-skilled jobs and Dubai’s Golden Visa program, offering long-term stability for residents committed to building their future in the emirate.

As Dubai accelerates its economic trajectory, Mr. Sharaf’s insights underscored the emirate’s evolving role — not just as a business hub, but as a thriving ecosystem for global talent, capital, and innovation.

Advertisement

About DET

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai’s economic and tourism landscape, solidifying its position as one of the world’s most dynamic cities. As the principal authority overseeing the planning, development, and promotion of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors, DET is committed to fostering a thriving, innovation-driven economy.

With a portfolio encompassing seven government departments, DET ensures seamless business operations, efficient licensing, and strategic sectoral growth. By enhancing Dubai’s diversified service-based economy, attracting top global talent, and delivering a world-class business environment, DET accelerates the city’s productivity and competitiveness on the global stage.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments