facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Dubai Future District Fund makes LP-style bet on regional VC fund

Dubai Future District Fund makes LP-style bet on regional VC fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 19 Oct 2023
Premium
Dubai Future District Fund makes LP-style bet on regional VC fund
Noor Sweid, founder and managing partner, Global Ventures

The Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), the region’s first evergreen venture capital fund-of-funds, has made a limited partner-style commitment to a Dubai-based VC firm that invests in growth-stage and technology-focussed startups in the Middle East and North Africa region.   The DFDF, which was set up about two years ago, has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Multiples PE to partially exit eight-year-old financial services bet

Finance

Multiples PE to partially exit eight-year-old financial services bet

CVC Capital backers plan to sell shares in over $1 billion IPO

Finance

CVC Capital backers plan to sell shares in over $1 billion IPO

Blackstone's Q3 profit drops 12% on weak asset sales, misses estimates

Finance

Blackstone's Q3 profit drops 12% on weak asset sales, misses estimates

Premium
Dubai Future District Fund makes LP-style bet on regional VC fund

Finance

Dubai Future District Fund makes LP-style bet on regional VC fund

Premium
Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

Finance

Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

Pro
Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund

Finance

Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund

Advertisement