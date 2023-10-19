Dubai Future District Fund makes LP-style bet on regional VC fund

Premium Noor Sweid, founder and managing partner, Global Ventures

The Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), the region’s first evergreen venture capital fund-of-funds, has made a limited partner-style commitment to a Dubai-based VC firm that invests in growth-stage and technology-focussed startups in the Middle East and North Africa region. The DFDF, which was set up about two years ago, has ......