Dubai-based DuneVista Capital rolls out investment fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Dubai-based DuneVista Capital rolls out investment fund

Dubai-based DuneVista Capital rolls out investment fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 21 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Dubai-based DuneVista Capital rolls out investment fund
Credit: 123RF.com

DuneVista Capital, a Dubai-based asset management firm, has launched a $1 billion global investment fund and secured capital commitments for the same. 

The fund plans to focus primarily on investments in Indian startups and growth-stage companies, the firm said in a statement. It will also make selective investments across private equity, public markets, hedge funds and commodities as part of its broader investment platform.

“At a time when Indian founders are building strong, profitable businesses, there is a need for patient capital that understands both local realities and global markets,” said Mayank Singhvi, CEO of DuneVista Capital. “As an Indian-led investment firm, our focus is on supporting Indian companies, particularly women-led businesses, as they scale and expand beyond domestic markets.” 

Advertisement

The fund will focus on both control and minority stakes in resilient, cash flow-generating companies, taking a disciplined, long-term approach to capital deployment.

So far, the fund has deployed $60 million across India and the Middle East. 

Separately, it has committed an additional $100 million to Indian and India-linked investment platforms, including SACS Partners, a strategic advisory and capital solutions firm led by veteran banker Ravi Kapor; Indusbridge Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on defence and aerospace, and El Dorado Capital, a Dubai-based global investment management firm and hedge fund.

Advertisement

The firm operates across Mumbai, Dubai, New York, London and Singapore, and is structured as a multi-jurisdictional platform. Its leadership team includes Jay V Jegannathan as chairman, Mayank Singhvi as CEO, Navneet Mathur as managing director (investments), and Deeksha Ahuja as director (strategy).

DuneVista CapitalHedge funds

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Roha Group taps private credit funds for housing finance arm

Finance

Roha Group taps private credit funds for housing finance arm

Exfinity rolls out fourth flagship fund, returns full capital from Fund II

Finance

Exfinity rolls out fourth flagship fund, returns full capital from Fund II

Speciale Invest names new partner; Pantomath hires DAM Capital exec

Finance

Speciale Invest names new partner; Pantomath hires DAM Capital exec

Pro
Tata Capital marks interim close of latest growth PE fund

Finance

Tata Capital marks interim close of latest growth PE fund

Premium
PE-backed Auxilo Finserve eyes bigger domestic education pie, with global tensions rising

Finance

PE-backed Auxilo Finserve eyes bigger domestic education pie, with global tensions rising

Centrum-backed Modulus Alts floats third private credit fund

Finance

Centrum-backed Modulus Alts floats third private credit fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW