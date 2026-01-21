Dubai-based DuneVista Capital rolls out investment fund

DuneVista Capital, a Dubai-based asset management firm, has launched a $1 billion global investment fund and secured capital commitments for the same.

The fund plans to focus primarily on investments in Indian startups and growth-stage companies, the firm said in a statement. It will also make selective investments across private equity, public markets, hedge funds and commodities as part of its broader investment platform.

“At a time when Indian founders are building strong, profitable businesses, there is a need for patient capital that understands both local realities and global markets,” said Mayank Singhvi, CEO of DuneVista Capital. “As an Indian-led investment firm, our focus is on supporting Indian companies, particularly women-led businesses, as they scale and expand beyond domestic markets.”

The fund will focus on both control and minority stakes in resilient, cash flow-generating companies, taking a disciplined, long-term approach to capital deployment.

So far, the fund has deployed $60 million across India and the Middle East.

Separately, it has committed an additional $100 million to Indian and India-linked investment platforms, including SACS Partners, a strategic advisory and capital solutions firm led by veteran banker Ravi Kapor; Indusbridge Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on defence and aerospace, and El Dorado Capital, a Dubai-based global investment management firm and hedge fund.

The firm operates across Mumbai, Dubai, New York, London and Singapore, and is structured as a multi-jurisdictional platform. Its leadership team includes Jay V Jegannathan as chairman, Mayank Singhvi as CEO, Navneet Mathur as managing director (investments), and Deeksha Ahuja as director (strategy).

