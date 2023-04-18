DSG Consumer gets top beauty brand as LP for fourth VC fund

Premium
Venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners, which has invested in companies such as OYO, Veeba and Epigamia, among others, has brought on board a global beauty and cosmetics brand as a limited partner for its fourth investment vehicle focused on consumer brands in India and Southeast Asia. The consumer-focused venture ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.