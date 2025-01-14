DRA Infracon looks to monetize highway assets, taps PE investors

Ahmedabad-based infrastructure developer Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd, or DRA Infracon, may look to offload a part of its roads portfolio in the coming financial year, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The infrastructure developer could look at offloading anywhere between two and seven road assets, the people ......