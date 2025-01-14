DRA Infracon looks to monetize highway assets, taps PE investors

Premium
Ahmedabad-based infrastructure developer Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd, or DRA Infracon, may look to offload a part of its roads portfolio in the coming financial year, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The infrastructure developer could look at offloading anywhere between two and seven road assets, the people ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.