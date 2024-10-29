DPI strikes ninth bet from one of largest PE funds of Africa

Premium Adefolarin Ogunsanya, Partner, DPI

Africa-focused private equity firm Development Partners International (DPI), which manages assets and co-investments worth over $3 billion across three investment vehicles, has struck its ninth bet from the oversubscribed third fund, leading a late-stage investment round in a Nigerian fintech company. London-headquartered PE firm has led a $110 million Series C ......