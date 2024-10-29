DPI strikes ninth bet from one of largest PE funds of Africa
DPI strikes ninth bet from one of largest PE funds of Africa

By Dilasha Seth

  • 29 Oct 2024
DPI strikes ninth bet from one of largest PE funds of Africa
Adefolarin Ogunsanya, Partner, DPI

Africa-focused private equity firm Development Partners International (DPI), which manages assets and co-investments worth over $3 billion across three investment vehicles, has struck its ninth bet from the oversubscribed third fund, leading a late-stage investment round in a Nigerian fintech company.  London-headquartered PE firm has led a $110 million Series C ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

