DPI-owned Solevo set to get funding from another offshore investor

Premium
Solevo Holding BV, a specialty chemicals and farm inputs distributor in Sub-Saharan Africa that is owned by private equity firm Development Partners International (DPI), is likely to secure an investment from an offshore investor. The Geneva-headquartered Solevo, which operates across eight countries in western and central Africa, will likely get a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.