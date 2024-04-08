facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 08 Apr 2024
Premium
Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

Speciality chemicals major Dorf Ketal Chemicals has acquired an Indian veterinary pharmaceutical company through its local subsidiary that has been on an acquisition spree in the past few years, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The subsidiary Trentar Pvt Ltd has bought a controlling stake in Mumbai-based ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

Healthcare

Dorf Ketal's Indian unit acquires veterinary pharma brand

Piramal Alternatives invests $13.2 mn in contract drugmaker Biodeal

Healthcare

Piramal Alternatives invests $13.2 mn in contract drugmaker Biodeal

Lightbox-backed Zeno Health buys online pharmacy startup

Healthcare

Lightbox-backed Zeno Health buys online pharmacy startup

Premium
HealthQuad weighs two more exits, sets sight on wrapping up debut fund

Healthcare

HealthQuad weighs two more exits, sets sight on wrapping up debut fund

Premium
Asian Healthcare Fund-backed Sabka Dentist on the block again, but suitors missing

Healthcare

Asian Healthcare Fund-backed Sabka Dentist on the block again, but suitors missing

General Atlantic to acquire Ujala Cygnus, early backers to exit

Healthcare

General Atlantic to acquire Ujala Cygnus, early backers to exit

Advertisement