Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd has emerged as the frontrunner for speciality chemicals maker Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the matter said. Dorf-Ketal is planning to sell five-year, non-convertible debentures at 8.5-9% interest to raise ₹3,800 crore for the transaction, one of the two people cited above said ......