facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

By Ranjani Raghavan

  • 17 Oct 2023
Premium
Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd has emerged as the frontrunner for speciality chemicals maker Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the matter said. Dorf-Ketal is planning to sell five-year, non-convertible debentures at 8.5-9% interest to raise ₹3,800 crore for the transaction, one of the two people cited above said ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

Manufacturing

Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

Birla Carbon snaps up Belgium carbon nanotubes maker

Manufacturing

Birla Carbon snaps up Belgium carbon nanotubes maker

Handbag brand Lavie parent closes maiden funding round

Consumer

Handbag brand Lavie parent closes maiden funding round

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast plans up to $200-mn India assembly facility

Manufacturing

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast plans up to $200-mn India assembly facility

Pro
CDPQ-Piramal fund set to score sweet returns from India portfolio

Manufacturing

CDPQ-Piramal fund set to score sweet returns from India portfolio

Vedanta plans to split into four commodity companies

Manufacturing

Vedanta plans to split into four commodity companies

Advertisement