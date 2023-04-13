Doodhvale: Back to Pure Milk

Doodhvale: Bringing Freshness to the broken market Doodhvale is revolutionizing the Indian dairy and daily essentials market through its innovative and technology-enabled approach.

By producing high-quality products and implementing rigorous quality testing across the supply chain, Doodhvale is addressing the traditionally broken, adulterated, and highly customer-exploited market.

Customers can enjoy hassle-free, transparent and predictable daily doorstep delivery of fresh products, making Doodhvale a reliable and trustworthy brand. Currently serving the Delhi-NCR region, Doodhvale has ambitious plans to expand its footprint over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

The company's customer-first approach, coupled with its focus on profitable growth, has resulted in a remarkable 90%+ retention rate and two consecutive years of positive EBITDA. To support its continued growth and expansion, Doodhvale has welcomed Aman J. Jain as CEO.

Aman is an IIM Bangalore alumnus, and brings extensive experience in building and scaling successful startups, including his notable contributions to OYO, a s well as his consulting background with firms like BCG and Accenture Strategy.

Aman will work alongside the founding team and board, which includes CTO Sanjay Kumar, COO Ishu, and CFO Sudhir Jain, all with their own wealth of experience in building technology-enabled ventures.

Advertisement

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments