Aerospace parts manufacturer Azad Engineering Pvt Ltd said on Monday it has closed its first round of funding of $20 million (Rs 146.5 crore) from DMI Management.

The Hyderabad based company said it would use the funds in setting up its second manufacturing facility in the city at an investment of $80 million over the next 3 years.

Its new lean facility will be spread across 50 acres allotted by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. Its manufacturing capacity will be expanded to deliver increased capability to aerospace and energy partners, it said.

Azad, which counts Godrej, Triveni Turbines, GE Aviation, Toshiba, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd among its clients, said its expansion plan gave a boost to execute its order book of $250 million it secured for the next 5 years.

The company will grow at a compound annual rate of 50% over the next 5 years, Rakesh Chopdar, founder of Azad, said.

DMI Management is backed by New Investment Solutions, which is a Liechtenstein-based asset management firm. It has investments of $2 billion in equity, debt, and alternative assets globally.

“The government of Telangana is proud to support this company and create a precision engineering cluster that will create jobs for 1,500 plus highly skilled people in Hyderabad to leverage and grow existing aerospace industry cluster,” Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, principal secretary, industries, government of Telangana, said.

Founded in 2008, Azad manufactures rotating components for turbine and aerospace industries.