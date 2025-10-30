Distribution costs weigh on India’s industrial real estate: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium Top executives from Ascendas Firstspace, Godwitt Construction, and Horizon Industrial Parks at a panel discussion

Higher distribution costs compared to developed and other emerging markets continue to weigh on India’s industrial real estate segment, panelists said at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit on Wednesday in Mumbai. “A lot of initiatives have been taken up over the last few years. But our total cost of distribution ......