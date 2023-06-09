Disruptors Capital founder Juneja moves out, floats new investment firm

Premium
Raj Snehil Juneja, who founded early-stage venture capital firm Disruptors Capital, has set out to float a new investment firm after stepping away from his previous role. The new VC firm is called First Unicorn Capital and will invest in early-stage startups, particularly in companies building deep-tech applications, vertical software-as-a-service and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.