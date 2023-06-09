facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Disruptors Capital founder Juneja moves out, floats new investment firm

Disruptors Capital founder Juneja moves out, floats new investment firm

By Malvika Maloo

  • 09 Jun 2023
Premium
Disruptors Capital founder Juneja moves out, floats new investment firm
Raj Snehil Juneja

Raj Snehil Juneja, who founded early-stage venture capital firm Disruptors Capital, has set out to float a new investment firm after stepping away from his previous role.  The new VC firm is called First Unicorn Capital and will invest in early-stage startups, particularly in companies building deep-tech applications, vertical software-as-a-service and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Goldman Sachs eyes healthcare bet; Waterfield plans new fund-of-funds

General

Grapevine: Goldman Sachs eyes healthcare bet; Waterfield plans new fund-of-funds

Premium
Disruptors Capital founder Juneja moves out, floats new investment firm

Finance

Disruptors Capital founder Juneja moves out, floats new investment firm

Premium
Bullish in 2023, see trend shifting to early-stage deals: Agility Ventures' Das

Finance

Bullish in 2023, see trend shifting to early-stage deals: Agility Ventures' Das

Premium
Pharmeasy approaches Avendus to tap on external funds

TMT

Pharmeasy approaches Avendus to tap on external funds

Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates hurt

People

Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates hurt

RBI to permit default loss guarantee arrangements in digital lending

Finance

RBI to permit default loss guarantee arrangements in digital lending

Advertisement