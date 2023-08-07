Disprz rakes in $30 mn co-led by Lumos, 360 One Asset

Heuristix Digital Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs skill development startup Disprz, on Monday said it has raised Series C funding of $30 million (Rs 248.2 crore) co-led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 One Asset.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Kae Capital, Dallas Venture Capital and Kois.

The fresh capital will be used for geographical expansion, hiring talent and product development.

The fundraise comes at the back of its bridge funding round in January, wherein Disprz raised undisclosed capital in a funding round led by venture capital firm Silverneedle Ventures, along with participation from other investors including Go1, Kae Capital, Dallas Venture Capital and Auctus Capital.

Founded by Subramanian Viswanathan and Kuljit Chadha in 2015, Disprz operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and offers an employee skill development and engagement platform for enterprises.

The startup claims to have helped 350 global organisations in improving their digital skills and has 2.8 million users across six continents. It counts ICICI Bank, Amazon, Indian Oil, Bajaj Allianz, Ather Energy, HDFC Life, Starbucks, AIA, Neom, Rivoli, Kotak Life Insurance, and others as part of its client portfolio.

"With this funding, our focus extends to markets, including India, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the US," said Chadha, co-founder and chief operating officer, Disprz.

In 2021, Disprz raised $13 million in a Series B funding round led by Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), Mars Growth Capital. Prior to that it had raised $1.7 million in a pre-Series B round from Auctus Capital, as well as existing investors Kae Capital and Silverneedle Ventures, among others.

In 2018, Disprz raised $2.5 million in a Series A round of funding from IL&FS Private Equity and Kae Capital.

