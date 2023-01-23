Silverneedle, Go1, others back skill development startup Disprz

Heuristix Digital Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs skill development startup Disprz, on Monday said it has secured an undisclosed capital as part of its bridge funding round led by venture capital firm Silverneedle Ventures.

The round also saw participation from other investors including Go1, Kae Capital, Dallas Venture Capital and Auctus Capital.

The Chennai and Mumbai-headquartered startup will use the fresh funds for geographical expansion, hiring and marketing. It has raised $22.4 million in total funding till date.

“Enterprises in these markets are at different levels of digital learning readiness and we have a solution for each, be it a cloud-based learning management system or a sophisticated skills-based learning experience platform,” said Subramanian Viswanathan, co-founder and chief executive officer at Dirprz.

Founded by Viswanathan and Kuljit Chadha in 2015, Disprz operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and offers an employee skill development and engagement platform for enterprises.

The startup claims to have helped 275 global organisations in improving their digital skills and having 2 million users across six continents.

In 2021, Disprz raised $13 million in a Series B funding round led by Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), Mars Growth Capital. Prior to that it had raised $1.7 million in a pre-Series B round from Auctus Capital, as well as existing investors Kae capital and Silverneedle Ventures, among others.

In 2018, Disprz raised $2.5 million in a Series A round of funding from IL&FS Private Equity and Kae Capital.

Hyderabad-based Silverneedle was floated by Ajay Jain and Deepesh Agarwal. In December last year, VCCircle had reported that it expects to mark the final close of its maiden Rs 150 crore fund, in September this year.

The firm plans on making about 2-3 investments in the January-March quarter with a focus on startups in the emerging technology, consumer, and creator economy space.

