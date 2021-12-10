Disprz ropes in Anil Kapur as Chief Commercial Officer for APAC & ME expansion

Skill-development platform Disprz, operated by Heuristix Digital Technologies, has appointed Anil Kapur as a chief commercial officer, the company said in a statement on Friday.

In his new role, Kapur will be responsible for driving growth and expansion in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific by partnering with corporations, training companies, digital human resources companies, Governments, and other institutions that focus on developing their people to build revenue for their enterprises, it added in the statement.

Before joining Disprz, Kapur has worked at MoneyGram International as the Asia Pacific Head for more than a year. Prior to that, he has worked at Western Union for more than 15 years, playing different roles before leaving the financial services company as the senior vice-president and managing director.

Earlier, he has also worked at the United Arab Emirates-based Mashreq Bank for more than a year.

Kapur, an MBA graduate from the University of Connecticut, founded InTandem Advisors LLP in 2016, to help start-ups, small, medium and large corporates in the financial services sector to help expand their business and grow revenue by offering various value-added services.

According to the statement, Kapur led the growth of Western Union in India from the beginning to become the single largest market for the company across 200 countries. During his tenure at Western Union and MoneyGram, Anil has been a member of the Indo-US CEO Round Table and an active member of the Indo-US Chamber of Commerce, it claims.

Founded in 2015 by Viswanathan, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, Indian School of Business and McKinsey and Kuljit Chadha, Disprz operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, and offers an employee development and engagement platform for enterprises.

“Building our executive team and scaling our global operations are key initiatives for us as we accelerate our enterprise skilling vision. As we plan to go deeper and scale our business in the ME and APAC region, we need experienced professionals like Anil Kapur, who have scaled companies from $10 to $100 million. Anil’s extensive experience will accelerate our growth in these regions,” said Viswanathan.

Recently, the Chennai-based platform raised $13 million (around Rs 96 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Dallas Venture Capital and Mars Growth Capital.

Last year, Disprz raised around Rs 12.4 crore ($1.7 million) in a pre-Series B round from early-stage investment firm Auctus Capital, as well as existing investors Kae Capital and XSeed, among others.

In 2018, the platform raised $2.5 million (around Rs 16.5 crore) in a Series A round of funding from IL&FS Private Equity and existing investor Kae Capital.