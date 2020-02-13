Digital Vidya acquires Delhi School of Internet Marketing

Digital Vidya, a provider of training solutions for digital marketing, has acquired Delhi School of Internet Marketing (DSIM) to expand its presence in India.

The all-cash acquisition will help Digital Vidya expand in major cities via offline channels, CEO Anuj Batra said in a statement. It also complements Digital Vidya’s core strength in providing training programmes via online channels, he said.

Delhi-based Digital Vidya didn’t disclose financial details of the transaction.

Delhi School, operated by Kixx Media Pvt. Ltd, was set up in 2011, says it provides training in aspects of the digital marketing space for corporates, professionals, entrepreneurs and students. The company says it currently maintains a presence in over 12 cities and has so far trained more than 25,000 people across 900-plus batches.

“With Digital Vidya management, we believe DSIM is in the right hands and they will continue to impart impeccable digital marketing skills,” Delhi School co-founder Kunal Choudhary added.

Digital Vidya, operated by Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd, was started by IIT-Delhi alumni and serial entrepreneurs Pradeep Chopra and Kapil Nakra in 2009. The marketing training solutions provider says it also offers training modules for corporations and says it has worked with companies such as Adobe, Wipro, Sony, SAP and Viacom 18.

The Delhi School acquisition is at least the second one that Digital Vidya has conducted. In May 2015, the firm acquired Digital Academy India for an undisclosed sum of money. At the time, Digital Vidya said the acquisition was expected to help it augment its presence in the digital marketing certification programmes segment.

These acquisitions by Digital Vidya are among some of the deals in the larger marketing and digital marketing space, mostly by companies seeking to combine platforms or add to its product portfolio.

In July last year, Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Monk Media Network acqui-hired boutique social media and website development company SocialGIZ. In June, mobile commerce and marketing solutions provider Affle acquired the platform and business interests of US-based mobile marketing company RevX Inc.

Also that month, US-based digital marketer IntellaSphere Inc. said it agreed in principle to buy Mumbai-based Edgytal Digital Marketing Pvt. Ltd operating in the same segment.

France-based Havas Group, a multinational advertising and public relations company, has also made two acquisitions in recent months. In September last year, it acquired Indian digital agency Langoor for an undisclosed amount. Then, in December, it bought experiential agency Shobiz Experiential Communications Pvt. Ltd.