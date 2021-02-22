Technology-based small businesses financier Indifi Technologies on Monday said it has appointed former IndusInd Bank executive Aditya Harkauli as its first chief business officer.

As per Harkauli’s LinkedIn profile, he assumed the position in January.

The Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University (FMS, DU) graduate of 1999 will be responsible to scale up the Gurugram-based company’s existing operations and capitalise on new market opportunities, according to a statement.

New products, customer segments and digital marketing and service initiatives at the company aim to drive up the planned scale-up, the statement said.

Harkauli’s banking career spans 22 years across functions at IndusInd Bank, Mashreq Bank, Verifone, Aegon Life, Citi, and PepsiCo, as per his LinkedIn profile. He last served as the business head for the corporate solutions group at Induslnd.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College and an MBA from FMS, DU.

“At this juncture, we will be looking to cautiously scale up our existing lines of business through new partnerships and the addition of more products to our portfolio. The pace of recovery in the economy over the last two quarters has been encouraging and we are seeing a revival in the demand for credit across the MSME segments that we serve,” Harkauli said.

Founded in 2015, Indifi Technologies operates a lending platform that enables debt-financing for startups and other small businesses. It aims to substantially improve the experience for borrowers regarding credit access as well as speed and convenience of the loan process.

It touts its technology platform as one that gathers and analyses data of businesses from various sources to draw insights on credit worthiness. It then takes relevant applications to multiple lenders, claiming to increase chances to secure a loan, and create choice for lenders.