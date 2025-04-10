DIFC projects stronger growth for Dubai in 2025 amid geopolitical instability

As global markets continue to grapple with economic volatility and geopolitical tensions, top executives at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) project strong growth for the financial hub in 2025. They expect to benefit from a global shift in private capital, wealth, and top-tier talent toward stable and well-regulated markets.



DIFC, Dubai’s independent financial free zone, currently houses over 6,900 active companies, including 75 hedge funds. It anticipates continued momentum in company registrations and capital inflows, building on a record-setting 2024.



“The impact of the global event will definitely be positive for Dubai. Dubai is always an alternative place for companies that are seeking a safer platform to carry out their businesses. It provides access to the $8-trillion economy of the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region. It has a high concentration of private wealth in the entire Middle East. If one talks about access to sovereign wealth funds, 40-plus, all are accessible via Dubai,” said Khadija Ali, chief representative business development, DIFC Authority, at a press briefing.



DIFC is the leading financial center in the MEASA region, with assets under management (AUM) exceeding $770 billion. It is home to over 400 wealth and asset management firms, including 48 ‘billion-dollar club’ hedge funds. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), DIFC is one of the world’s top 10 locations for hedge funds and aims to break into the top five in the coming years.



Jonathan Beardall, head of wealth and asset management at DIFC Authority, pointed to the increasing migration of wealth and talent to Dubai. “When you look around the world now, where there's geopolitical instability, Dubai is viewed as a safe haven, and it will continue to do so… I don't see talent influx slowing down any time soon,” said Beardall. He also noted that the number of employees working in DIFC has grown to 46,000 over the past four years post COVID from 19,000 earlier.



In 2024, DIFC’s combined revenue reached $484 million, 37% higher than 2023, while operating profit grew to $363 million, up 55% year-on-year. DIFC also recorded a 25% YoY growth in active companies to 6,920, with record-breaking 1,823 new company registrations, up 26% compared to 2023.



For 2025, DIFC expects even stronger performance growth, according to Alya AlZarouni, chief operating officer, DIFC Authority. “We cannot disclose specific targets…but it will definitely not be below last year’s.”



AlZarouni said more growth is expected from the wealth and asset management segments this year. “We are expecting more growth in wealth and asset management this year… there is clearly a lot of demand. Family business is something that will continue to grow massively within the UAE and Dubai, and DIFC, more specifically. Innovation, fintech, AI will remain core focused areas as part of the 2030 strategy. The growth continues to be faster,” said AlZarouni. Dubai has also emerged as one of the top five cities globally for fintech, according to the Global Financial Centre Index.



DIFC currently houses more than 260 banking and capital markets companies, over 410 wealth and asset management firms, and over 125 insurance and reinsurance-related companies. It is looking to add 1.6 million square feet of commercial space over the next three years to accommodate growing demand.