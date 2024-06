Did PE firm OrbiMed beat the benchmark in latest India exit move?

Pro Sunny Sharma, partner and senior managing director for Asia at OrbiMed | Credit: OrbiMed

Healthcare-focussed private equity investor OrbiMed has hit the sell button on a five-year-old portfolio firm in India after harvesting money from another company earlier this year. New York-based OrbiMed, which sealed one new deal in India last year and followed it up with an investment in a wheelchair maker in February, sold ......