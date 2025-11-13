Did NIIF beat the benchmark in quick partial exit?

Pro
The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund with investments across tech-driven mobility and infrastructure firms such as Eka Mobility, iBus Network, and Ayana Renewable Power, has offloaded more stake in a company it first backed nearly three years ago. The government-backed fund sold nearly half its stake ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.