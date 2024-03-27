facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Mar 2024
Premium
Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?
Credit: 123RF.com

Healthcare-focussed venture capital firm HealthQuad, which has backed companies such as diagnostics service provider Redcliffe; mental health platform Wysa and medical imagining diagnostics firm qure.ai, has bagged benchmark returns after exiting an eight-year-old investment, VCCircle has learnt.    The homegrown VC firm - started by founders of private equity firm Quadria Capital, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Olympus Capital again trims stake in decade-old Indian portfolio firm

Healthcare

Olympus Capital again trims stake in decade-old Indian portfolio firm

Premium
Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Healthcare

Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Premium
ChrysCapital seals over $800-mn PE exit

Healthcare

ChrysCapital seals over $800-mn PE exit

Mubadala acquiring Afro-Indian pharma platform in landmark PE exit for DPI, others

Healthcare

Mubadala acquiring Afro-Indian pharma platform in landmark PE exit for DPI, others

Aster DM to spend $108 mn in bid to expand after sale of Gulf operations

Healthcare

Aster DM to spend $108 mn in bid to expand after sale of Gulf operations

Premium
African PE firm Admaius Capital Partners strikes third bet from debut fund

Healthcare

African PE firm Admaius Capital Partners strikes third bet from debut fund

Advertisement