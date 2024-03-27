Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Healthcare-focussed venture capital firm HealthQuad, which has backed companies such as diagnostics service provider Redcliffe; mental health platform Wysa and medical imagining diagnostics firm qure.ai, has bagged benchmark returns after exiting an eight-year-old investment, VCCircle has learnt. The homegrown VC firm - started by founders of private equity firm Quadria Capital, ......