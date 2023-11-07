Did HealthQuad meet benchmark returns in exit from seven-year-old bet?

Premium Charles-Antoine Janssen, managing partner, HealthQuad

Healthcare-focused venture capital firm HealthQuad, which has backed companies such as diagnostics service provider Redcliffe, mental health platform Wysa and medical imagining diagnostics firm qure.ai, has made an exit from a seven-year-old investment. The homegrown VC firm, which was started by founders of private equity firm Quadria Capital – Amit Varma ......