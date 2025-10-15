Did Elevation Capital, Peak XV beat the benchmark in latest partial exits from ixigo?

Pro
Venture capital firms Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners have sold another chunk of their stakes in travel-tech company ixigo to Dutch technology investor Prosus, generating multibagger returns on their decade-old investments. The two homegrown VC firms, among the most active investors in Indian technology startups over the last decade, sold ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.