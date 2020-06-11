Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Did Dharmesh Mehta drive a smart bargain for IDFC Securities?
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Dharmesh Mehta, who resigned as the chief executive of investment banking firm Axis Capital in late 2018, has acquired the securities...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS