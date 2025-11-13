Deutsche Bank unit DWS, Nippon Life India Asset Management team up for AIF play
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Deutsche Bank unit DWS, Nippon Life India Asset Management team up for AIF play

Deutsche Bank unit DWS, Nippon Life India Asset Management team up for AIF play

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 13 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Deutsche Bank unit DWS, Nippon Life India Asset Management team up for AIF play
The logo of Deutsche Bank's DWS Asset Management at its Frankfurt headquarters | Credit: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski

​German lender Deutsche Bank’s unit DWS Group plans to pick up a 40% stake in a subsidiary of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd to jointly develop and build an alternative investment fund (AIF) franchise in India.

DWS will buy the stake in Nippon Life India AIF Management Ltd by subscribing to fresh shares, Mumbai-listed Nippon Life said in a stock-exchange filing. It didn’t disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Nippon Life India, the company behind Nippon India Mutual Fund, is the fourth-largest asset manager and second-largest passive asset manager in India. It manages $85 billion of assets under management. DWS was spun off from Deutsche Bank as a separate unit in 2018 via a public offering. The bank retains a majority stake in the asset manager.

Advertisement

Nippon Life the two partners will jointly launch passive products for the Indian and global markets. They also aim to set up a global arrangement to develop and distribute actively managed mutual funds with India-focused strategies.

“The envisaged agreements tackle three of our priorities: drive growth in alternatives and passive, deliver on our promise to leverage our strong partnerships in Asia, and pursue our ambition to become ‘top 5 in Top 5’,” Stefan Hoops, chief executive officer of DWS, said in a press note.

Nippon Life India AIF Management has raised nearly $1 billion commitments over a decade of operations. The alternative asset manager has built an alternatives product suite across private credit, listed equities, real estate and venture capital. With the proposed joint venture, the company plans to further expand its product suite and expand its coverage to offshore investors through DWS’s global reach.

Advertisement

“Our partnership in passive strategies and global distribution will allow us to deliver world-class investment access to global and Indian investors,” said Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO of Nippon Life India.

Deutsche BankDWS GroupNippon Life India Asset Managementalternative investment funds

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How SEBI proposals on LPs' rights in alternative investment funds may help PE/VC firms

Finance

How SEBI proposals on LPs' rights in alternative investment funds may help PE/VC firms

Premium
Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway

Finance

Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alts-backed MAS Financial ropes in offshore investor

Finance

Motilal Oswal Alts-backed MAS Financial ropes in offshore investor

Kedaara-backed Juspay's revenue jumps 61% in FY25, profitability improves

Finance

Kedaara-backed Juspay's revenue jumps 61% in FY25, profitability improves

Premium
Eversource-backed Ecofy taps offshore investor for capital

Finance

Eversource-backed Ecofy taps offshore investor for capital

BNP Paribas settles SEBI allegations of granting FPI licences to ineligible entities

Finance

BNP Paribas settles SEBI allegations of granting FPI licences to ineligible entities

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW