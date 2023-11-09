Denmark’s IFU signs off from six-year-old India agri-tech bet

Premium
The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), the Danish development finance institution, has made an exit from a six-year-old bet from its India portfolio. IFU is an investor in several Indian companies, including Arohan Financial, Leap India Food, DCDC Health Services, and Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions, among others. It has assets ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.