Denmark’s IFU signs off from six-year-old India agri-tech bet

Premium Deepa Hingorani, Senior Vice President, Head of Financial Services and Asia, IFU

The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), the Danish development finance institution, has made an exit from a six-year-old bet from its India portfolio. IFU is an investor in several Indian companies, including Arohan Financial, Leap India Food, DCDC Health Services, and Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions, among others. It has assets ......