Deloitte buys two assets from Websym Solutions

Consulting and accounting firm Deloitte India on Monday said it has acquired two assets from Pune-based technology startup Websym Solutions Pvt Ltd.

However, the financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Post the acquisitions of assets, Tezeva and FaktoryWize, Websym Solutions’ co-founders, Ashish Nene, Subramhanya Hathwar and Shripad Shingne would be joining Deloitte India, the company said in a statement.

With this deal, Deloitte India has expanded its existing portfolio of services and offer end-to-end advice, implement and operate solutions to manufacturers, industrial and consumer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and smart utilities deployments.

"The acquisitions present an opportunity for us to improve our expertise in an industry 4.0 era where data-driven solutions are in demand across industries, driving efficiency, ease, and productivity," said Romal Shetty, chief executive officer, Deloitte South Asia.

The acquired assets will help firms to use internet of things (IoT), big data, cloud and analytics and enable real-time process management.

Deloitte is a global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. It started operations in India in the late 1990.

In March this year, Deloitte said that it had nearly doubled its Indian workforce over the last three years as it invests in people and productive capacity in the country.

On the other hand, founded in 2015, Websym is a leading provider of IoT and digital transformation solutions for manufacturers and industrial and consumer OEMs across the globe.

