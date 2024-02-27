Delhi-based IVF chain Gaudium mulling fresh fundraise in bid to expand

Manika Khanna, Gaudium IVF

New Delhi-based fertility treatment clinic, Gaudium IVF is planning to secure about Rs 100 crore (around $12.1 million) in a fundraising initiative to expand its footprint across the country. “This fundraise will help us open multiple new centres in major cities to build a pan-India presence,” said Manika Khanna, founder and ......